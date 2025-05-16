Compton man booked at SCV jail on suspicion of murder 

Homicide investigators confirmed a Compton man booked in lieu of $2 million bail at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station was not arrested in connection with a local criminal incident.

Ivan Enciso, 21, of Compton, was arrested by the Fugitive Unit of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department around 10 a.m. Monday, according to arrest records available online.

Lt. Mike Modica of the Homicide Bureau confirmed in a phone conversation Thursday that Enciso was part of an investigation into a Compton murder, declining to cite any details of that investigation because it’s active and ongoing.

Modica did not have the location of the arrest immediately available or the reason why he was booked at the SCV station.

However, LASD records indicate Enciso is due at the Compton courthouse for a hearing on Friday morning.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office did not have any information on charges immediately available.

Enciso has been held in lieu of $2 million bail at the Inmate Reception Center in Downtown Los Angeles as of Thursday morning.