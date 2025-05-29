County files preliminary injunction motion in Chiquita lawsuit 

News release

Los Angeles County filed a motion for preliminary injunction Thursday in its ongoing lawsuit against Chiquita Canyon Landfill, marking a significant legal step toward holding the landfill accountable for persistent and harmful odors impacting nearby communities, according to a news release from the office of L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

The motion seeks immediate court action to compel stronger mitigation measures and protect the health and quality of life of residents in Castaic, Val Verde, and surrounding areas, the release said.

Barger, whose 5th District includes the impacted communities, emphasized the importance of this action.

“Filing this injunction is another critical step in my unrelenting work to advocate for residents who have endured far too long the noxious odors and disruptions caused by Chiquita Canyon Landfill,” Barger said in the release. “I will continue fighting to ensure accountability and relief. The county’s action today reflects that commitment.”

The motion for preliminary injunction seeks court intervention to mandate urgent relief measures, including relocation assistance and home hardening for the most affected residents, to alleviate the health and quality of life impacts reported throughout the region, the release said.

This legal action marks the latest development in a broader lawsuit filed by the county against Chiquita Canyon Landfill, seeking long-term solutions and accountability, the release said.