County, Six Flags hold safety drill at closed park  

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials confirmed emergency radio activity Wednesday morning was not for a real-life emergency: The radio traffic regarding an active shooter at Six Flags Magic Mountain was part of a drill for community and park safety.

The 262-acre theme park was closed during the drill Wednesday morning, which heard public broadcasts from the L.A. County Fire Department starting around 10 a.m., according to Sgt. Mark Perkins of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The radio scanner reported that the training “threat was neutralized” shortly before 10:30 a.m.

The drill wrapped up before 11 a.m., with units from the L.A. County Fire Department, California Highway Patrol and the Sheriff’s Department staging near the command post for the “Park Incident.”

A Sheriff’s Department official asked that information on the drill be withheld until it was complete, for safety and training purposes.