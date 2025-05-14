Court OKs Hart Park transfer to city

The city of Santa Clarita can now move forward with plans to take over ownership of the historic William S. Hart Park in Newhall. The Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday morning, according to county officials, accepted the petition to transfer ownership of the park, clearing the way for the city to move forward with the ownership transition.

With the Superior Court’s approval, the city of Santa Clarita, a city release read, is targeting to begin operations of the park on July 1.

“This is an exciting day for our community,” Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda said in a prepared statement. “Hart Park holds a special place in the hearts of Santa Clarita residents. From its rich history to its open spaces, this park is an irreplaceable part of our community’s identity. We are proud to ensure it will continue to be protected, maintained and enjoyed by generations to come. We are especially grateful for the leadership and support of Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose dedication helped make this transition possible.”

Located in the heart of Newhall and spanning nearly 160 acres, Hart Park, according to a release, is the last remaining county-owned park within the city’s boundaries.

Barger, who represents the county’s 5th District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, issued a statement saying how pleased she was with Tuesday’s move.

“This marks an important milestone and is another big step forward in finalizing the legal process,” she said in a prepared statement. “I’m proud of the collaboration that has brought us to this point and look forward to the next chapter for Hart Park.”

William S. Hart Park is named after the famed silent film actor and western star William S. Hart. It was his home and ranch until his death in 1946. The park features many historic buildings, including Hart’s house, and some that were relocated there from their original locations, including the Saugus Train Station, an old schoolhouse and a chapel. It also offers hiking trails, picnic areas and a petting zoo.

According to Laurene Weste, a Santa Clarita councilwoman and a member of the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society board of directors, the property has long been a cultural and recreational hub in Santa Clarita, as it’s a location for many events, including the Cowboy Festival, the Hart of the West Pow Wow and Silents Under the Stars, which typically screens silent films starring Hart.

Weste said that the city will be focused on preserving the historic character of the park.

“This is an American iconic place,” she said in an interview Tuesday afternoon. “This man (Hart) was known worldwide. He was the root founding person for the American western. His home and his estate are extraordinary. They’re full of iconic pieces, Native American artifacts and true western heritage.”

Weste sees Hart Park, under the city’s stewardship, becoming even more of an event park, offering more activities for adults and children, more weddings, more family fun, and more history.

“There are opportunities throughout that 160 acres,” Weste said, “to just allow people to really immerse and embrace themselves in an old-time place that’s in the 21st century.”