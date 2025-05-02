Deputies set up containment for break-in suspect 

Sheriff’s deputies set up a containment on Friday afternoon in Newhall after a male forced entry into an apartment and threatened to harm the informant, according to a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station official.

The incident occurred near the 21400 block of Grape Lily Circle at approximately 3 p.m., where deputies responded to a burglary in progress call, said Watch Deputy Nicholas Hoslet, a spokesman with the station.

The 911 caller stated her brother broke into the residence and was not supposed to be there, Hoslet said, adding that while she was on the phone with dispatchers, screaming could be heard in the background and the informant then stated the brother was trying to harm her.

A containment was set up near Newhall Avenue and Valle Del Oro as deputies searched for the suspect, and a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department aerial unit was dispatched to assist with the incident, Hoslet confirmed.

One person was detained at the scene of the incident, but upon further investigation, deputies learned that the person was not the suspect they were searching for, Hoslet said, and as of the publication of this story the male suspect remained at large.

The incident occurred near Dr. J. Michael McGrath Elementary School, but it is unconfirmed whether the school was placed on lockdown due to the incident.

Newhall School District officials could not immediately be reached for comment.