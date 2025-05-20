Deputies: Woman arrested on suspicion of DUI causing an injury  

A 23-year-old North Hills woman was arrested on suspicion of a DUI causing an injury on Monday at 2:45 a.m. on Golden Valley Road and Via Princessa, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, public information officer with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The suspect admitted to driving the vehicle, to drinking before the investigation and crashing the vehicle, according to Jensen.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel determined that the passenger had critical injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, Jensen said.