Deputy involved in fight with suspect at Circle K 

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and resisting arrest after being involved in a fight with a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy on Wednesday afternoon at a convenience store in Valencia.

At approximately 3:20 p.m., a deputy was conducting a business check at the Circle K off Valencia Boulevard when the owner alerted the deputy that a group of juvenile boys who had walked in were trespassing, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the station.

Jensen said the owner had stated to the deputy that the boys allegedly had stolen from the Circle K before.

The deputy told the boys they had to leave the store but the boys kept stating they weren’t going to leave, he added. The boys eventually walked out of the store when one of them pushed past the deputy to get back inside.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies investigate a deputy involved fight incident on Wednesday May 7, 2025 at the Circle K off Valencia Boulevard in Valencia, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

The deputy proceeded to try to detain the 16-year-old boy, but the boy began resisting arrest so force was used, said Jensen.

He added that no injuries were reported from either the boy or the deputy, and the boy was detained inside the store.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were seen at the location but were shortly released.

According to observations from the scene, the boy was handcuffed next to a patrol vehicle and surrounded by deputies.

Jensen said the boy was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and resisting arrest.