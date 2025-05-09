Forecast projects heat wave, possible rain 

Whether a fan of fairly intense heat or light rain, the Santa Clarita Valley’s five-day weather forecast has something for everyone.

On Friday and Saturday, the SCV is expecting temperature highs in the mid- to upper-90s, according to Ryan Kittell, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, in a phone interview Thursday.

The highs could reach 100 degrees on Saturday, which is expected to be the hottest day of the heat wave.

By the middle of next week, it could be about 30 degrees cooler.

“We do have a heat advisory out for those two days, Friday through Saturday, and just highlighting the fact that there’s a high risk for heat-related illnesses for sensitive populations,” he said. “That would be folks that are really young, really old, those without air conditioning and then those with very active outdoors during the day.”

For context, that’s about 15 to 20 degrees above where the temperature normally is for this time of year, he added, which is another reason for the alert.

“And the reason for it is we do have abnormally strong high-pressure (system) sitting right over California, along with the weak onshore flow, which helps to cool off in the afternoon,” he said.

And then things start to cool off considerably by late Monday, he said. The NWS forecast Tuesday has a slight chance the weather could dip into the 60s with a slight chance of rain, he added.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” according to the NWS website. “Take extra precautions when outside.”