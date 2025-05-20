3 hurt, 1 killed in San Francisquito Canyon Road Crash 

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a multicar crash on a rural road in Saugus that resulted in one fatality Monday afternoon, according to CHP and Sheriff’s Department officials.

Four patients were treated for injuries in the 32800 block of San Francisquito Canyon Road, which is a few blocks south of the L.A. Department of Water and Power’s historic Power Plant No. 1 in the Angeles National Forest.

Firefighters were dispatched in response to a 911 call at 3:20 p.m. and arrived 12 minutes later, according to Howard Hsieh of the L.A. County Fire Department.

The patients included two minors and two adults, with one of the adults airlifted to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in critical condition, according to L.A. County Fire Department officials.

A Sheriff’s Department official confirmed on condition of anonymity that the person killed was a deputy who had just completed a double shift at North County Correctional Facility in Castaic and was driving home when he fell asleep at the wheel. The shift was reportedly 10 p.m. Sunday to 2 p.m. Monday.

CHP officials were not immediately available to confirm the status of any of the patients or their identities.

Carlos Burgos Lopez, spokesman for the CHP’s Newhall-area Office, said he could not immediately confirm how many cars were involved, only that there was more than one vehicle.

Officers were working to remove vehicles from the roadway as of 5 p.m.

There was no information immediately available as to what caused the crash.