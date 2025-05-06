Hart district to discuss strategic plan update, second cell phone policy reading 

The William S. Hart Union High School District’s governing board is set to discuss a fourth update out of five from its strategic plan during Wednesday’s meeting, a plan that was first adopted in June 2022 to guide staff toward continuous improvement across the next five years.

According to the meeting’s agenda, district staff will be presenting the board with the fourth focus area of the district’s strategic plan – financial and human resources.

“The district’s five-year Strategic Plan, approved in June 2022, was developed through a collaborative process that included input from students, staff, parents, and the governing board,” reads the agenda.

The strategic plan consists of five focus areas including student learning and instruction, safety and wellness, access and equity, financial and human resources, and communication and collaboration.

The agenda reads that the plan was intended to serve as a roadmap and identify specific goals and objectives to enable the district to prioritize resources, focus efforts, and measure the effectiveness of programs and practices.

The board is also set to conduct its second reading of its cell phone policy and recommended approving the policy, according to the meeting’s agenda.

At the last district board meeting, a first reading of a cell phone usage policy was done. The board members have been talking about wanting a policy outlining cell phone usage across the schools since before Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 3216: The Phone-Free School Act, which directs school districts across the state to develop policies limiting smartphone use by July 1, 2026.

During the first reading discussion, board member Aakash Ahuja said he would like to elaborate on the section of the policy that states mobile communication devices cannot be used to infringe on anyone’s privacy, to include that photos and videos cannot be taken without consent or without staff/teacher instruction.

Board President Cherise Moore said that they should add more specific language that outlines that cyberbullying is a part of this new policy and reference it back to board policy 5131.2.

She also said she would like to specify what the discipline will look like for a first offense and then a reoccurring offense.

The Hart district’s governing board meeting on Wednesday is set to begin at 7 p.m. at the district’s administrative office, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway.