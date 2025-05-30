Heat advisory for SCV  

The Santa Clarita Valley is under a heat advisory due to forecasted high temperatures on Friday, according to a Los Angeles County Department of Public Health release.

According to the National Weather Service, the SCV is looking at temperatures as high as 98 degrees on Friday, and in order to avoid heat-related illness, the L.A. County Department of Public Health has released tips for residents.

Tips include: remain hydrated, plan ahead of the hottest hours and wear light colored clothes, avoid leaving children and pets in cars as they get very hot, check in on people who are more at risk, and prepare for power outages.

The public is also advised to be aware of heat-related illness symptoms such as high body temperature, vomiting, dizziness, confusion, and hot, red, dry, or damp skin, according to the release.

“Although it’s crucial that we take care of ourselves, it’s equally important that we extend our hand to those in need. We must look out for those who are more likely to get ill due to the heat, including the elderly, unwell, pregnant women, children, and those living alone. Hot days aren’t just uncomfortable — they can be dangerous,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer in the release. “However, if we make sure to stay hydrated and keep cool, we can protect ourselves and our loved ones, friends, and neighbors. If you have an elderly or unwell family member or neighbor, check on them regularly to ensure they are safe and well.”

Cooling centers in the Santa Clarita will be located at 20730 Soledad Street in Saugus, 25950 The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch, and 303000 Arlington Street in the unincorporated area of Val Verde, according to an L.A. County online site with a list of cooling centers in the region.