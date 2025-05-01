Homicide says no arrests in SCV’s last murder of 2023 

Homicide detectives confirmed Thursday there have been no arrests in their 16-month-old investigation into a bloody early-morning murder in an otherwise quiet, residential neighborhood in Valencia.

Devin Marshall, 37, died from multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting sometime before 4:30 a.m. Dec. 31 in the 25700 block of Vista Fairways Drive, near the Vista Valencia Golf Course.

Deputies who responded to a report of shots fired in the neighborhood found Marshall in his truck.

“There is still no one in custody and no additional information is available at this time,” according to an email Thursday afternoon from Lt. Chris Oakley of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau.

Deputies pulled Marshall from his dark-gray Toyota Rav-4 and noted he was having trouble communicating with deputies because of his injuries, according to Capt. Arturo Spencer, a homicide lieutenant at the time of the murder, in a previous interview. Deputies rendered first aid, but Marshall ultimately succumbed to his injuries at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Detectives said one person of interest was identified, but they have not released the name of anyone involved in their investigation.

Spencer said shortly after the shooting that a man who “returned to the scene” that morning was taken for questioning. Sheriff’s Department arrest records identified a 43-year-old Vincent Williams who was arrested on suspicion of murder Dec. 31 and held in lieu of $2 million bail. He was released Jan. 3 due to a lack of evidence, according to LASD records available online.