It’s California Fair and Festival Time 

Summer is calling, it’s time to plan your California fairs and festivals fun. California is home to more than 3,000 festivals and fairs annually. There are festivals for just about every interest, including food, wine, arts, music, culture and more.

The classic “county fair” is among the most popular outdoor event held in nearly every corner of California.

It’s time to plan for a summer of exploring California festivals and fairs.

Saturday, June 7

Santa Barbara Zoo Brew

500 Ninos Dr., Santa Barbara 93103

Info www.sbzoo.org/zoo-brew

Drink beer, save wildlife is the theme of this event. Enjoy sipping suds on the zoo’s beautiful hilltop and check out some wildlife of both the human and animal kind.

Taste beer and cider from local brewers and vendors, plus pub food and merchandise are available for sale. VIP tickets allow early entrance and appetizers. It’s a beer fest. Be comfy. Be silly. Be wild. But make sure you wear shoes … and shirts too.

General admission tickets include unlimited tastings.

Saturday – Sunday June 7-8

American Indian Arts Festival

The Autry Museum of the American West

4700 Western Heritage Way, Los Angeles 90027

Info bit.ly/3F7ppp8

Experience the vibrant celebration of Native American art and culture in Griffith Park. Browse and purchase exceptional contemporary and traditional artwork directly from Native artists from across the nation, including jewelry, pottery, sculpture, basketry and beadwork. The event includes:

Star Wars meets Indigenous Design

Indigenous Printmaking Lab

Poetry in the Galleries

Living Traditions Dance Showcase

Future Generations Zone

June 11 – July 6

San Diego County Fair at Del Mar Fairgrounds

2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar 92014

Info www.sdfair.com

Since 1880 the San Diego Fair has been the largest and longest running event in San Diego County. The Del Mar Fairgrounds has hosted the annual fair since 1936.

Enjoy food, music, rides, games, exhibits, entertainment, animals, agricultural education and free concerts with admission. Among the performers and bands appearing at the fair are: Foreigner June 12, Jake Shimabukuro June 20, Jon Pardi June 27, Third Eye Blind July 2, comedian/ventriloquist Jeff Dunham July 3 and a fireworks spectacular on July 4.

The fair also includes all the classic fair food you love including giant sausages, Hot Dog on a Stick, funnel cakes, Pink’s hot dogs, Bacon Nation, shave ice, Country Fair Cinnamon Rolls and more than 40 food and beverage booths.

Saturday, June 14

L.A. Independent Beer Fest

ShoreLine Aquatic Park, 200 Aquarium Way,

Long Beach 90802

Info bit.ly/44CuujI

The 16th Annual L.A. Beer Week features the Kickoff Festival featuring 75 independent craft breweries, live music, local food, games and more.

Produced by the Los Angeles County Brewers Guild, the event will feature the largest number of Los Angeles County-based craft breweries, more than any other festival in Los Angeles. Support your local brewers and the nonprofit organization that strives to foster craft beer culture in Los Angeles. County. Admission includes a keepsake glass and unlimited tastes of over 150 beers from 75 breweries.

Saturday, June 14

Newport Beach Wooden Boat Festival

Newport Beach Harbor, 1600 W Balboa Blvd., Newport Beach 92663

Info bit.ly/42W0j5F

Themed “Stories of the Sea: Wooden Boats in Film & Fiction,” this year’s event honors wooden boats in iconic movies and books. In addition to exploring the wooden boats on the docks, visitors can visit John Steinbeck’s Western Flyer, dive into the rowing traditions of The Boys in the Boat, and enjoy a photo exhibit of Hollywood stars with the boats they loved. This year promises a unique journey through the history of wooden boats, set against the beauty of Newport Beach Harbor. 