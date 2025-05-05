LASD Missing Persons unit seeking public’s help  

Blog

Lance Chavez
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to find a person reported missing who was last seen in Santa Clarita on Sunday.  

Lance Chavez, 38, is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and black sweatpants and is believed to be riding a black bicycle.  

He was last seen on Sunday at 10:30 p.m. in the 24400 block of Marzal Street in Santa Clarita.  

Chavez’s family is concerned for his well-being and is asking for the public’s help.   

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.    

Anyone who would like to provide information anonymously can call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use a smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store, or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org 

