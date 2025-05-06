Law Enforcement United bikes to commemorate fallen officers 

The Law Enforcement United long-ride biking division biked through the Santa Clarita Valley and held a ceremony Monday at the SCV Sheriff’s Station in honor of officers who died in the line of duty.

Law Enforcement United is a group of federal, state and local officers, along with survivors who pedal their bikes to remember the surviving families, according to Rich Gallo, long-ride division director of Law Enforcement United.

“We started in San Francisco on April 30; we’ll end in San Diego on May 7. That’s 851 miles since we went via Sacramento, Stockton, Modesto, Fresno, Bakersfield to Tehachapi and now into Santa Clarita. Tomorrow, we’ll do the circuit through and around Los Angeles and then down into Camp Pendleton into San Diego,” Gallo said.

Law Enforcement United bikers leave the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station in Canyon Country on Monday, May 5, 2025. Kamryn Martell/The Signal

After the group finishes its ride, they plan to fly back to the East Coast and will bike for three days on May 10, 11 and 12, when they will end their ride in Washington, D.C., at the beginning of National Police Week.

This will be an additional 250 miles on top of the 851 miles they biked in California, according to Gallo.

“We do this ride to honor the fallen and to remember the survivors, and we raise money for the concerns of police survivors. So, every officer and survivor on this ride has to raise money,” Gallo said.

When asked how long it took to plan the ceremony and bike ride, Gallo said they began planning the ride last May and, despite having the whole year, he said he still did not feel like it was enough time.

“A cop’s job is the same all over, whether you’re from Duluth, Minnesota, or San Antonio, Texas. Dispatch has sent you somewhere at 2 o’clock in the morning. It’s the same job, no matter what department you’re from,” Gallo said.

Gallo recalled his intention on why he has been doing this for 21 years and it is simply because he feels he needs to pay tribute where tribute is due.