LEAP Children’s Museum plans summer pop-up event 

News release

The LEAP Children’s Museum plans to host its second annual pop-up event this summer at the Valencia Town Center.

The event is scheduled to run every Friday (except July 4), Saturday and Sunday from June 7 to July 6, at the Valencia Town Center patios, across from The Children’s Place near the playground.

This year’s pop-up is themed around total health, offering children aged 2 to 6 an opportunity to learn physical, mental and emotional wellness through interactive play, according to a news release from the organization.

Children will engage in fun, educational activities across themed areas, including a medical area, a fitness zone, and a self-care section, all designed to teach healthy habits in a playful environment, the release said. The event is intended to be a stepping stone toward the creation of a permanent, interactive space dedicated to children’s learning and exploration.

“We’re thrilled to provide an experience where children can learn about healthy living through play,” Kari McCoy, founder of LEAP (Learn, Experience, Act, Play), said in the release. “The goal of our pop-up is to inspire young minds to prioritize health while having fun.”

LEAP Children’s Museum is partnering with local organizations to ensure that each activity is both fun and educational. Special guests include health care professionals and wellness experts.

The pop-up event is scheduled 9 a.m. to 4:15 each day of operation, with five different sessions available, each 1 hour and 15 minutes long. Each day will have a low-sensory session at noon.

All families are welcome, though the event is geared toward children 2 to 8 years old. For more information, visit www.leapchildrensmuseum.org. Valencia Town Center is located at 24201 Valencia Blvd., Valencia.