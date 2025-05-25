Multiple patients transported after crash on northbound I-5 

Two adults and two children were transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital after a single-vehicle traffic collision Sunday on northbound Interstate 5 and north of Hasley Canyon Road, according to Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, public information officer with the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office.

The vehicle was a black pickup truck, according to Burgos-Lopez.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were dispatched at 1:07 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 1:14 p.m., according to Fred Fielding, spokesman with the Fire Department.

The black pickup truck appeared to have major damage, Burgos-Lopez said.

Signal Staff Writer Michael Picarella contributed to this report.