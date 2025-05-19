New Orleans jailbreak: FBI increases reward to $10,000 per escapee 

By Aldgra Fredly

Contributing Writer

The FBI said on Sunday that it has increased the reward for information leading to the arrests of seven inmates who remain at large after escaping a New Orleans jail.

Ten inmates facing various charges escaped from the Orleans Parish Justice Center around 1 a.m. on Friday by breaching a wall behind a toilet and fleeing across an interstate highway.

Three of them — Kendell Myles, Robert Moody and Dkenan Dennis — have already been recaptured while the remaining seven are still at large, as of the publication of this story.

FBI special agent Jonathan Trapp told a press conference on Sunday that the FBI has doubled its reward from $5,000 per inmate to $10,000 for their whereabouts, noting that the escaped inmates likely receive assistance from members of the public to evade arrest.

The FBI’s reward is in addition to the $5,000 per inmate offered by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and another $2,000 per inmate offered by Crimestoppers.

During the press conference, Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said that he had directed the Department of Corrections to audit the Orleans Correctional Facility for compliance with “basic jail guidelines” and to remove all DOC inmates currently held in that facility.

Landry also said that he would issue an executive order directing the state inspector general to obtain an inventory from the sheriff on all pretrial detainees and those awaiting sentences.

The governor specifically cited the case of Derrick Groves, one of the escaped inmates, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges in October 2024 and was awaiting sentencing.

Landry said that Groves wouldn’t have been able to escape from the New Orleans jail had he already been sentenced by the court system.

“This massive jailbreak, which my statistics tell me could be the largest jailbreak in the history of the state, should never have happened. The public deserves to know who, what, and how this happened,” he said.

Landry added that Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill’s office will lead the investigation into the incident.

Murrill stated on social media platform X that her office will focus on recovering the escapees, maintaining public safety, and ensuring security and stability at the facility.

Louisiana State Police said in a Saturday update that Myles, who had been charged with attempted second-degree murder, was caught shortly after the breakout on Friday, and two more were captured later that day with the help of tips from the public.

All three have been moved to a secure facility, with one requiring a spit hood during transport after exhibiting hostile behavior, according to Louisiana State Police.

Tom Ozimek contributed to this report.