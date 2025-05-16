No injuries in 2-car collision  

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle collision at the 25600 block of Avenue Stanford in Valencia on Friday.

The crash occurred at approximately 11:34 a.m. and first responders arrived at the scene of the incident just four minutes later where two sedans collided, according to reports from the scene and Kaitlyn Aldana, a spokeswoman with the Fire Department.

The dark-colored vehicle suffered damage to the front, according to observations from the scene. The extent of the damage of the second vehicle was unknown.

According to Aldana, no injuries or transport were reported following the crash.