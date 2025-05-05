No victims and no suspects from illegal shooting in Canyon Country 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating an illegal shooting that was reported early Sunday morning in Canyon Country, according to station officials.

At 2:53 a.m. Sunday, the station received a call that at the 27600 block of Ironstone Drive two people could be heard arguing outside and that the informant heard several gunshots following the argument, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the station.

Jensen said that deputies responded within two minutes to the scene and as they were arriving on the scene a second call came into the station about another informant who heard the shooting near a park in the apartment complex and saw a dark colored sedan driving away from the scene.

Five .45-caliber shell casings were found at the scene, according to Watch Sgt. Robert Wilkinson.

Wilkinson added that it was unknown if there was a target but there was no evidence of a victim and no suspects.

Jensen confirmed no victims were found at the location where the shell casings were and there were no victims found to be admitted into the local hospital.

At the time of this story’s publication, Jensen said the station is investigating the incident as an illegal shooting and there are no suspects.