One person was transported following a traffic collision at the 30200 block of San Francisquito Road in Saugus early Tuesday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Giovanni Sanchez, firefighters were dispatched at 12:16 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 12:28 p.m.

Sanchez could not confirm the vehicles involved, extent of the patient’s injuries or the patient’s gender.