Palmdale woman arrested on suspicion of assaulting correctional officer  

A 38-year-old Palmdale woman was arrested on a prior arrest warrant out of Madera County on suspicion of an assault of a correctional officer on Thursday morning, according to Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, public information officer with the California Highway Patrol-Newhall area Office.

At around 7:40 a.m. on Thursday, CHP officers noticed a vehicle with four individuals that looked suspicious on Soledad Canyon Road, northbound on State Route 14, said Burgos-Lopez.

Officers investigated the vehicle because it looked stripped and identified the woman with the arrest warrant at the scene, Burgos-Lopez said.

The vehicle, a black 2024 Volvo XC90, was confirmed stolen, according to Burgos-Lopez.

The woman was placed under arrest for her warrant and booked into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station without further incident, said Burgos-Lopez.

The woman had just been released from Linwood Women’s Correctional Facility the night before, according to Burgos-Lopez.

The other three individuals were released, Burgos-Lopez said in a telephone interview.

No one has been arrested in connection with the stolen vehicle, according to Burgos-Lopez.

The woman is being held in lieu of $75,000 bail at Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood, according to L.A. County Sheriff’s Department arrest logs.