Santa Clarita bus sustains minor damage in traffic collision 

No injuries were reported after a Santa Clarita city bus sustained minor damage in a traffic collision Friday morning near the intersection of Plum Canyon Road and Skyline Ranch Road, according to officials. 

The incident occurred just after 8:30 a.m. Friday, involving a sedan and a city bus, according to Deputy Gonzalez with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, who declined to provide his first name. 

City spokeswoman Carrie Lujan wrote in a text message that the sedan had to be towed due to airbags being deployed, while the bus was sent back to the city’s transit maintenance facility after sustaining damage. 

L.A. County Fire Department spokesman Howard Tieu said medical aid was provided at the scene, but that no transports were needed. Fire Department personnel arrived at the scene at approximately 8:43 a.m. and closed the scene just before 9 a.m., he added. 

