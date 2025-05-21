Student arrested on Valencia High campus

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies Wednesday confirmed the arrest of a Valencia High School student on campus by detectives with the Arson and Explosives Unit, regarding an active investigation into an incident that is not believed to have occurred on campus.

Station officials did not have any information regarding the nature of the investigation.

The student was taken into custody without incident, according to officials.

There was no additional information released. Witnesses on campus said there was no apparent disruption to classroom activity.

The arrest happened prior to 10 a.m.

Valencia High Principal Kullen Welch sent out an alert to the school community shortly after 10:30 a.m., while the school was holding a celebration for some of its student-athletes who were announcing their college choices:

“I want to inform you that there was a police presence on campus this morning due to an investigation related to an off-campus incident,” the email read. “Please rest assured that there is no threat to our school community, and the campus remains safe. School is proceeding as usual, and we even had the pleasure of celebrating our outstanding student-athletes during a special signing day event at brunch. Thank you for your continued support.”