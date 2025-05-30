The final climb over the hill: Castaic High class of 2025 graduates  

Resilience and perseverance were used to describe the 278 Castaic High School senior graduates Wednesday evening as they closed the chapter on their high school careers.

During Castaic High School’s class of 2025 commencement at Cougar Stadium on the College of the Canyons Valencia campus, senior speaker Selina Shawky opened her speech by congratulating the class of 2025 that, after four years of constantly fighting traffic to get over the hill to walk on campus, the students were finally reaching the top.

Castaic graduating senior Selina Shawky delivers the commencement address, “The Hill That Raised Us,” during the Castaic High School commencement ceremony at College of the Canyons on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“Every morning, we would sit in our cars. Slowly inching forward up the hill, feeling as if we weren’t making any progress. But we kept moving and somehow without even realizing it, we reached the top,” said Shawky.

She talked about how from freshman year to junior year, it was all about finding their footing each year. From figuring out a new campus and new people to figuring out how to balance schoolwork with time to unwind.

“Amidst all that chaos, we found moments that made it all worthwhile. Laughing with friends at our Thursday night football games, creating unforgettable memories in classes we thought we’d never survive and realizing that even in our toughest moments, we aren’t truly alone,” Shawky said.

When senior year arrived and they realized they were at the top of the hill, she said they wanted to slow down and savor the moments that made their high school experience special.

Now the students find themselves at the bottom of a new hill into the unknown and unsure how they will ever get to the top. Shawky said if the past four years have taught anything, it is that they will make it through the obstacles thrown their way and succeed.

“Graduation feels like an ending and in many ways, it is, but it’s also the beginning of something bigger. A new hill, a new climb and countless new chances to fall, grow, and get back up again,” said Shawky. “As we bid farewell to the hill, we all thought we’d never get to the top of, let us carry the lessons we learned to our new hill.”

Castaic graduating senior Aubrie Riley, left, passes the “Light of the Pack” to incoming senior Claire Angles during the Castaic High School commencement ceremony at College of the Canyons on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

In keeping with tradition, ASB President Aubrie Riley passed the “Light of the Pack” to class of 2026 ASB President Claire Angles to serve as a farewell from the graduating class to the next upcoming seniors and the hope that they will continue the legacy.

Castaic High School Principal Ben Wobrock said that among the students were honor scholars, career pathway completers, National Honor Society members, California Scholarship Federation members, recipients of the California State Seal of Biliteracy, AP scholars honorary, nationally recognized film and television award winners, national dance champions, cheer champions, outstanding Foothill League CIF athletes, and award winning band, color guard and theater members.

“Well, today is a day of celebration. A celebration of perseverance, achievements, and above all community. At Castaic High School, community is at the heart of who we are,” said Wobrock.

He said the class of 2025 not only witnessed the power of community but also built it themselves. Students showed them how to stand together, to encourage one another, and to celebrate each other’s successes.

Castaic graduating seniors walk out to “Pomp and Circumstance” during the Castaic High School commencement ceremony at College of the Canyons on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“From the turnouts to support our girls’ soccer team as they made a run in the CIF playoffs to the welcome you showed me by literally taping me to the wall to make sure I would stick around, to the group of baseball players who picked up a mother and her daughter in a walk down the hill when the school is being evacuated during the fires and drove them to safety,” said Wobrock. “To the students and staff who showed up just yesterday to send these seniors off in style with cheers and applause, you were there for each other. Whether in the classroom, on the fields, on the stage, or around the Santa Clarita Valley, you demonstrated that real strength comes from unity.”

Wobrock’s last advice to the graduating class was to keep the spirit of community with them where they go next.

Castaic graduating senior Connor Whitlach presents the “Guiding Howl Award” to English teacher Alyssa Van Duzee during the Castaic High School commencement ceremony at College of the Canyons on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Senior Connor Whitlach presented the “Guiding Howl” award to English teacher Alyssa Van Duzee during the ceremony. The award is given to a faculty member who is nominated by the senior class for having a profound impact on the high school experience of the students.

Whitlach said that the seniors nominated Van Duzee because of her unwavering support for them over the past four years.

“This person is a role model. Her constant enthusiasm has helped make the classroom lighthearted, where laughing and learning coexist. Her eagerness to watch her students succeed academically while fostering close connections has made this teacher feel like a friend,” said Whitlach.

Senior Kennedy Arnold was cheered on while reciting the original poem, “Stadium Lights” to the class. Arnold highlighted the feeling of community and pushing through the years.

Kennedy Arnold recites “Stadium Lights” during the Castaic High School commencement ceremony at College of the Canyons on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

The Castaic High School concert band played “Pomp and Circumstance,” the Castaic choir sang the national anthem and “For Good” before Wobrock presented the class of 2025 and William S. Hart Union High School District Superintendent Michael Vierra accepted the graduates.

Riley and Nishika Thamotharan read their classmates’ names aloud as they walked across the stage and accepted their diplomas. After all the students returned to their seats, Wobrock instructed them to move their tassels from the right side to the left.

With one final congratulations on behalf of Castaic High’s faculty, the class of 2025 threw their caps into the air and cheered under an orange sunset.