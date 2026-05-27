Ryan Kaupang named as new Golden Valley girls’ basketball coach  

After the departure of Ronald Allen, Golden Valley High School has named Ryan Kaupang as the new head coach for the Golden Valley girls’ basketball program, according to a statement sent to The Signal.

Kaupang, who’s spent the previous three seasons as the head coach for the Quartz Hill girls’ basketball team, recorded 51 wins with the Royals along with a playoff appearance following the 2025-26 regular season.

“Coach Kaupang brings a strong track record of success to Golden Valley after leading successful programs at Quartz Hill High School and Lakeview Charter High School,” reads the statement.

Kaupang takes over a Grizzlies basketball team that finished 12-15 overall and 2-10 in Foothill League play this past season. Kaupang will work with a soon-to-be sophomore guardBrighton Blythe, who earned all-Foothill League honors after eclipsing 500 career points as a freshman.

“We are excited to welcome coach Kaupang to the Golden Valley family. His passions for developing student-athletes and his proven ability to transform programs into competitive, positive environments make him a tremendous fit for our school community,” according to the statement.

There is no additional information as of the time of this publication.