This Spring Explore Monterey County 

The most popular tourist experiences in Monterey County include the shops at Cannery Row, the links at Pebble Beach, cruising the scenic 17-Mile Drive, exploring the rugged coast of Big Sur and viewing the marvels of nature found at the Monterey Bay Aquarium.

However, there is much more to do and see in Monterey County this spring, even better, live it like a local.

The Hay

3260 Stevenson Drive, Pebble Beach 93953

Info www.pebblebeach.com/golf/the-hay

The Hay has been a fixture at Pebble Beach since 1957, when famed head professional Peter Hay revolutionized the concept of a short course. Hay’s vision was to create a fun place where juniors, families and friends, regardless of their ability, could gather around the game of golf.

This short course was redesigned by Tiger Woods in 2021 to include an exact replica of the famous hole No. 7 at Pebble Beach Golf Links, making it a must-visit for casual and serious golfers alike.

“We know not everyone who comes to Pebble Beach will have a chance to play the U.S. Open course, so we wanted to create the opportunity for all visitors to experience one of its most famous holes,” said Woods.

The Hay also includes holes designed to be played with any club in the bag and an additional 20,000 square-foot putting course that sprawls 100 yards.

Old Fisherman’s Wharf was built in 1845 to service passenger boards and sea commerce. ©ADOBESTOCK

Old Fisherman’s Wharf

1 Old Fisherman’s Wharf, Monterey 93940

Info www.montereywharf.com

Built in 1845 to service passenger boats and sea commerce, today Old Fisherman’s Wharf is home to more than half a dozen restaurants, plus companies that offer whale-watching and fishing excursions, bay cruises, glass-bottomed boat rides and sailboat rentals. Stay ashore and watch sea otters, seals, pelicans and other bay life that thrive along the bay.

Restaurants on the wharf buy most of their seafood and produce locally for a true farm-to-table, or boat-to-table experience.

The locals recommend: Domenicos on the Wharf which opened in 1981 and is owned by Sam and Angeli Mercurio and Dominic Mercurio. A local favorite for more than 33 years, Domenicos On the Wharf specializes in fresh sustainable seafood, including local Monterey Bay spot prawns. It also features handmade pasta made daily and beautiful views of the Monterey Harbor.

The Farm

Highway 68 at the Spreckles Blvd. exit, Salinas Valley

Info www.thefarm-salinasvalley.com

The Farm is a few miles west of Oldtown Salinas and 15 miles east of Monterey on Highway 68.

A fun stop for Salinas Valley road-trippers, The Farm sells fresh organic produce at its farm store from May 5 through November and offers educational farm tours in the summer. Visit the on-site bakery to pick up freshly baked fruit pies and preserves.

The Farm typically grows around 30 different crops annually, ranging from strawberries and lettuces to corn, pumpkins and tomatoes.

A working farm, it displays the wide variety of produce made possible by the uniqueness of the Salinas Valley soil and weather where more than 80 different kinds of fruits and vegetables are farmed for market every year.

This unique agricultural area is among the most productive farmland in the country, if not the world and is a living testament to how powerful agriculture is to the California economy.

Palo Corona Regional Park

4860 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel-By-The-Sea 93923

Info www.mprpd.org/palo-corona-regional-park

The largest land conservation project in Monterey County history, Palo Corona stretches nearly 10 miles and covers 4,500 acres. The park features spectacular, rugged terrain, 500 plant species and a diverse collection of wildlife, including California red-legged frogs, endangered Smith’s blue butterflies, rare spotted owls and the occasional black bear. Take the moderately strenuous Inspiration Point trail 850 feet up the mountain to experience a bird’s-eye view of the Carmel coast.

Fort Ord Dunes State Park

Beach Range Road, Marina 93933

Info www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=580

For nearly a century, Fort Ord’s pristine, four-mile ocean beach was only accessible to the military, but now everyone can walk through the dunes or along the boardwalk trail to enjoy its breathtaking panoramic views of Monterey Bay.

Opened to the public in 2009, Fort Ord Dunes State Park provides nearly 1,000 acres dedicated to public land with beautiful views of the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary. Fort Ord’s dunes and beaches are home to many endangered species.

One of the best ways to see the park is to pedal your way around the park’s four miles of paved, scenic cycling trails.

The Monterey County Artichoke Trail

Info bit.ly/4cSBfA4

Lovers of coastal views, ocean breezes and artichokes will find much to appreciate along the Monterey County Artichoke Trail. Learn about the rich history of artichoke cultivation, then taste local delicacies such as artichoke-stuffed pastries, artichoke dips, artichoke ice cream, fried artichoke hearts, cream of artichoke soup and other artichoke-infused dishes at local restaurants.

Top on your list to visit is the Giant Artichoke Restaurant, 11261 Merritt St., Castroville 95012.

Castroville is the Artichoke Capital of the World.

The Shakespeare Society of America

7981 Moss Landing Road, Moss Landing 95039

Info shakespeareamerica.org

Fans of William Shakespeare won’t want to miss the Shakespeare Museum and learning center, which is home to an extensive collection of rare books, memorabilia, playbills, costumes and props relocated to Moss Landing from the SSA Globe Theater in Los Angeles. You’ll also find a variety of fun items in the American Shakespeare Society gift shop. Among the top sellers is a deck of cards from the Heritage Playing Card Company which features “Shakespeare’s Flowers,” 54 playing cards, each featuring a color drawing, actual verse from Shakespeare where the plant or flower is used and the act and scene number where the flower is mentioned. 