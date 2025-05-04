Valencia Resident Says Community and Schools Make the Neighborhood Home 

Kristan Hinze, 43, has lived in the Santa Clarita Valley her whole life. When it came time to buy a house in 2023, she said choosing a place in Valencia by FivePoint just felt right, adding that it’s home in every sense of the word.

Hinze and her husband also found the area appealing because of the great schools. That’s especially meaningful for the couple, who are both educators. When raising their two boys, the schools were certainly a reason to put down roots. The couple’s oldest son graduated from West Ranch High School in 2023, and their youngest is now a freshman at Valencia High School. Great schools and a great community, among other things, keep Hinze and her family in the SCV.

“I’ve known since elementary school that I wanted to be in education,” she said. “I had a teacher named Mrs. Miranda who truly inspired me. The way she connected with her students and put relationships at the heart of her teaching really stuck with me.”

As a child, Hinze attended Rio Vista Elementary School, was part of the first graduating class at La Mesa Junior High School and graduated from Valencia High School in 2000. As an adult, she would go into education herself, and like that teacher she had, Mrs. Miranda, Hinze, too, would lead with relationships first.

While Hinze worked in local school districts over the years in various capacities, she said she found her true fit at iLEAD California, a Castaic-based service provider for tuition-free charter schools, where she serves as the deputy director of student support.

“I love supporting staff, learners and their families in doing what’s best for each individual learner,” she said. “That’s what drives my work in special education.”

Other parents in the area, Hinze added, can’t go wrong when it comes to picking a school for their kids, whether they choose one of the local public districts or a local public charter. The education here, Hinze said, is top-notch and offers a private school level of quality, without the tuition.

Hinze’s husband, Matt, is also in education. He’s an assistant principal at Valencia High School, and it’s his first year on that campus.

Matt Hinze came to the SCV in 1982 when he was about 4 years old and said he remembers becoming very connected to his teachers growing up. When it came time for him to find an occupation, he wanted to give back to the community that gave so much to him.

“I’ve always been a service-minded individual,” he said. “That’s why I stayed in this community.”

He got the enjoyment of working as an English teacher at his alma mater, Saugus High School, and while he spent a year of his career working at Bishop Alemany High School in Mission Hills, he was happy to come back to the SCV because, he said, he likes the fact that everything he needs and enjoys is in this valley.

In addition to the work that Hinze and her husband do in the community in area schools, the family enjoys their Valencia community for walks outside and the neighborhood resort-style pool.

“It’s such a great way to enjoy the sunshine and unwind,” Hinze said.

Hinze also enjoys staying involved in what’s going on in the community of Valencia by FivePoint. She serves as the Valencia Community Ambassador, something she’s done since August 2024.

Every Sunday, Hinze can be found in her community’s Farmers Market, greeting visitors in the ShareStream (aka the Airstream) from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“The event is open to the public and happens right in our neighborhood at the corner of Navigation Avenue and Magic Mountain Parkway,” she said. “I’m there to answer questions about the community, so please stop by and say hello.”

As for making the community her own, Hinze said it starts with her home and the relationships she and her family have built.

She spoke about having the most incredible neighbors.

“We walk to each other’s homes for dinner, celebrate holidays together, and spend nights relaxing on patios and balconies,” she said. “That kind of community is rare. And we cherish it.”

Even the community environment on a daily basis is something she doesn’t take for granted. People say hello in the streets when others are coming home from work, coming out of their garages and talking to one another for half an hour. Her neighbors, she said, have become her friends.

According to Hinze, if that doesn’t say home in every sense of the word, she doesn’t know what does.

“Community Inspired” is a new editorial series focusing on people who are strengthening our community and essential to the future of the Santa Clarita Valley. The monthly series — and accompanying podcast — is presented by Valencia by FivePoint. 