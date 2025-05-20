Vehicle overturns on Avenue Stanford

First responders arrived at the scene of an overturned vehicle at the intersection of Avenue Scott and Avenue Stanford in Valencia on Monday afternoon, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Deputy Nicholas Hoslet reported that the initial call came in at 4:58 p.m., with deputies arriving at the scene three minutes later. At least one person had to be extricated from the vehicle, with one person reported as sustaining injuries. According to Hoslet, no medical transports were reported.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.