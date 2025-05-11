What’s New in  SoCal

Southern California is always buzzing with new attractions, events, shows, music, restaurants and more. It’s hard to keep up with all that there is to do in our own backyard.

Here’s an update to keep you “in the know” of unique eats, entertainment and experiences.

Hurricane Harbor 30th Anniversary

26101 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Valencia 91355

Info sixflags.com/hurricaneharborla

Close to home, in our Santa Clarita Valley backyard is Six Flags Hurricane Harbor. It will celebrate its 30th anniversary this summer.

This milestone has been commemorated with a multimillion-dollar makeover.

Hurricane Harbor opens for the season at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 24, with giveaways, live entertainment and other surprise moments.

The park-wide improvements include:

Reimagine the water park as a tropical island village which includes bringing the park’s volcano to life with periodic rumbling effects and bursts of mist.

Restoration of all slides including new exterior colors, canopies and resurfacing for smoother and faster rides.

Increased number of cabanas and the return of food and beverage services.

Upgraded food options and new frozen cocktail selections.

State-of-the-art conveyor belt now carries tubes to the top of Tornado.

Chagee Modern Tea House is one of China’s most popular tea shops. It has opened its first U.S. location. Photo CREDIT Chagee.

Chagee Westfield Century City

10250 Santa Monica Blvd Suite #2020, Los Angeles 90067

Info www.chagee.us

Chagee Modern Tea House, one of China’s most popular tea shops, made its U.S. debut in Los Angeles with its first stateside location at the Westfield Century City. It hosted a grand opening on May 9.

Chagee was founded in 2017 in Yunnan and has since expanded to over 6,400 locations worldwide.

The chain is best known for its fresh-brewed and milk teas, served in ornate cups.

Also opening in 2025 at Westfield Century City will be Super Peach, a new restaurant from Momofuku and celebrity chef David Chang.

Seline

3110 Main St., Ste 132, Santa Monica 90401

Info www.selinerestaurant.com

Michelin-starred chef Dave Beran opened his latest restaurant in January. Taking guests through a 15- to 18-course meal, Seline is designed to cultivate connection and conversation. The layout intentionally removes barriers between the kitchen and dining room, encouraging direct interaction between chefs and guests, which makes for a unique dining experience.

The Seline tasting menu is $295 per guest, advance reservations are required.

CineVita

1248 District Dr., Inglewood 90303

Info thecinevita.com

CineVita opened in February at Hollywood Park by SoFi Stadium. It is a theatrical experience venue exquisitely crafted with more than 3,000 mirrors, more than 200 hand-made stained-glass windows and carved wooden detail at every corner.

Currently on stage is “Tarantino Pulp Rock,’ a live concert spectacular. No films, just a live performance of the music from Tarantino films.

Choose a cabaret table or private booth and snack with a menu inspired by Tarantino’s films, including signature cocktails. Tickets from $60.

Vogue World: Hollywood

Paramount Studios, 5515 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles 90038

Info www.vogue.com/article/vogue-world-2025-announcement

On Sunday, Oct. 29, Vogue World will return to the United States in Los Angeles. Vogue World: Hollywood will celebrate the world of film and fashion.

Vogue World has uplifted local communities and to date has donated more than $3 million to worthy causes. Vogue World: Hollywood will donate 100% of ticket proceeds to the Entertainment Community Fund, with a focus on supporting costume community professionals impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires.

The fashion and film tribute will be held on the Paramount Pictures Studios Lot in Hollywood, one of the oldest film studios in the world. Famous films shot there include “Sunset Boulevard,” “Psycho,” “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” and “Indiana Jones.”

The Natural History Museum

900 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles 90007

Info nhm.org

NHM Commons, the Museum’s newest wing and community hub, recently opened. This unique outside-inside experience features 75,000-square feet of new and refreshed spaces, including many free experiences.

Complete with a 75-foot-long green-boned sauropod and Barbara Carrasco’s landmark mural, L.A. History: A Mexican Perspective, the NHM Commons includes:

A new landscaped plaza, garden and entrance.

A multi-purpose theater with mission-aligned programs, films and performances.

The expansive Judith Perlstein Welcome Center with new exhibits, displays and ticketing desks for visitors and members.

A new grab n’ go cafe on the plaza run by South LA Cafe and a local-inspired museum shop.

Parents and grandparents will want to bring children to NHM on May 17 and May 18 for the 39th annual Bug Fair, a two-day festival celebrating bug-eyed and multi-legged friends. Kids love bugs.

Experience up-close encounters with crawly creatures, get hands-on and crafty and enjoy a variety of exhibitors and vendors.

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Celebration

1313 Disneyland Drive, Anaheim 92802

Info disneyland.disney.go.comevents-tours/70th-anniversary/

The countdown has begun for the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Celebration opening on May 16.

Among the new attractions, parades, merchandise and dining experiences guests can enjoy the “A Story of Celebration: 70th Anniversary Guided Tour at Disneyland Resort.”

This two-hour experience will explore 70 years of celebrations with an enchanting guided tour through Disneyland Park.

Price (plus tax) from: Ages 3+ $120. Regular park admission must also be purchased.

FIFA World Cup at Rose Bowl

1001 Rose Bowl Dr., Pasadena 91103

Info www.fifa.com/en/tournaments

The historic Rose Bowl Stadium is among the 12 venues chosen across the U.S. to host the FIFA Club World Cup matches. The iconic stadium will host six matches this summer from June 15 through July 25 with some of soccer’s most prominent clubs.

The Rose Bowl Stadium previously was the venue for the FIFA World Cup Final in 1994 and the FIFA Women’s World Cup Final in 1999.

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster or bit.ly/3EQC9jV. 