WiSH Upon a Car to raise funds for local schools 

News release

The WiSH Upon a Car Showcase, the third evening Santa Clarita Valley car show hosted by the WiSH Education Foundation, is scheduled 6-10 p.m. Saturday, May 31, in the Citrus Street parking lot at Valencia Town Center.

This fundraising event benefits the nonprofit WiSH Education Foundation and features hot rods, classics, customs, trucks, muscles, exotics and even motorcycles. The family-friendly event includes live music by Brass Cadillac, vendor booths, food trucks, voting for your favorite vehicles, and a 21-and-over bar area.

Registration for cars and trucks is $30 by 6 p.m. May 29 and $45 on site. Space is limited. Registration includes entry for two people, and trophies will be awarded in multiple categories.

To register a vehicle and/or purchase tickets, visit wisheducationfoundation.org under events. Entrance tickets are $5 per person and kids under 5 are free. Net proceeds go directly toward student programs in the William S. Hart Union High School District.