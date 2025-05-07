Woman arrested on suspicion of child endangerment  

A woman was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment on Tuesday in Agua Dulce after officers with the California Highway Patrol found a child unrestrained in the back seat as the vehicle traveled over 100 mph, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.

CHP Newhall units observed a black Hyundai Elantra traveling southbound on State Route 14 near Agua Dulce exceeding 100 mph on Tuesday at approximately 3:08 p.m., stated a news release provided by CHP Newhall-area office Public Information Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez.

A CHP unit conducted an enforcement stop on the Elantra and found an unrestrained child in the back seat of the vehicle, the release added.

The Elantra was driven by a Lancaster woman who was taken into custody on suspicion of child endangerment and booked into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station without further incident, according to the release.

“The California Highway Patrol is committed to protecting lives of everyone on our roadways. Driving at speeds of 100 mph is not only reckless but places innocent lives in grave danger,” said the release. “The arrest of this individual, as part of an ongoing child endangerment investigation, underscores the serious consequences of such behavior.”

“We urge all motorists to drive responsibly and remember that safety is a shared responsibility,” it added.