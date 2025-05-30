Woman gets 10 years in crash that killed 3 

A San Fernando Superior Court judge sentenced a 20-year-old Redlands woman to state prison Wednesday as part of a negotiated plea deal for her conviction in a DUI crash that killed three in Castaic last year.

Judge David W. Stuart sentenced Taylor Shani Roberson to 10 years, with credit for a little over a year served.

She pleaded no contest to two felony counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and one count of felony DUI crash causing injury. Stuart’s order sentenced her to 10 years for the first charge, and then six and two years for the subsequent charges, but those sentences will all run concurrently.

There were 13 victim impact statements given on behalf of the victims, according to the minute order on the sentencing hearing.

Roberson also was ordered to pay restitution to the victims in an amount to be later determined.

She was behind the wheel July 3 when her 2010 Toyota Camry missed a curve in the road at a high rate of speed near The Old Road and Parker Road and crashed into a tree.

The crash resulted in her three passengers being ejected from the vehicle. The car’s momentum then propelled into a light post, which caused it to catch fire, according to a report on the crash from California Highway Patrol officers.

Brian White, 22, of Castaic; Nylah Blanchard, 16, of Adelanto; and Quinell Shelton, 15, of San Bernardino, were declared deceased upon first responders’ arrival. Roberson reportedly sustained “major injuries,” according to the CHP report of the crash.

Officers arrested Roberson, who was able to extricate herself from the vehicle before it caught fire, at 2:07 a.m. July 3. They reported that she exhibited signs of intoxication at the crash site.

She had been under electronic monitoring since her July 19 release from custody in lieu of $300,000 bail.

She was remanded to state custody Wednesday, according to L.A. County Sheriff’s Department records available online.