Boys and Girls Club: ‘Let the bidding and good times roll’ at annual auction 

There was a party down in New Orleans at the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley’s 53rd annual gala and auction — with “The Big Easy” as this year’s theme — on Saturday night at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.

The auction is an annual event for the SCV Boys and Girls Club that helps raise money to fund its after-school and summertime programs for local youth.

The Blow Brass band plays News Orleans-style music for the crowd at the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley “The Big Easy” gala and auction at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, Saturday, May 31, 2025. Kamryn Martell/The Signal

When guests arrived in their best Mardi Gras attire, a NOLA-inspired band, Blow Brass, played themed tunes to get into the spirit.

Di and Jeffrey Thompson were co-chairs of this year’s event and decided on the theme because they loved the spirit of Mardi Gras – come as you are and celebrate.

“But come as you are, it is a big foundational element, meaning, come dress, come not dressed, come ready to learn. It’s almost the same as the Boys and Girls Club. We’re a big tent. We want everybody,” said Jeffrey. “If you come and you don’t have the ability to pay, well, we’re not charging you. There’s no qualifications except to be ready to be a future leader. And that’s all we care about.”

Di Thompson and Jeffrey Thompson, co-chairs of “The Big Easy” gala and auction, pose for a photo next to New Orleans-inspired decor at the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley “The Big Easy” gala and auction at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, Saturday, May 31, 2025. Kamryn Martell/The Signal

Di added to the sentiment by saying she wanted everyone to feel included and welcomed, and that everyone loves this theme because it is universal.

“And, you know, New Orleans is just one of those special cities. Just like Santa Clarita. And I think it resonates with a lot of people,” Di said.

Matt Nelson, CEO of the SCV Boys and Girls Club, said that one of the core values at the club is fun for children, but adults need fun, too.

“The club needs to be a fun place for kids and kids need to play. And, you know, we’re combating screen time, and you want kids to have play time in peer-to-peer interaction. And adults need that, too. So, something like this is a lot of fun,” Nelson said.

When asked about how the SCV Boys and Girls Club keeps it fresh and able to top the event every year, Nelson laughed and talked about the moment he stepped into the ballroom.

Matt Nelson, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley, gives a speech about the impacts the club makes every day at the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley “The Big Easy” gala and auction at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, Saturday, May 31, 2025. Kamryn Martell/The Signal

“So, our volunteer designer, Kathy (Rutherford), was teasing me, because I looked at the ballroom and I’m like, ‘This is the best it’s ever looked,’ and she says, ‘You say that every year.’ And I think every year, it just feels so exciting and full of energy,” Nelson said.

He added that since the co-chairs change every year, he enjoys them adding their own touch and that this event shows how focused Santa Clarita is on helping families and children.

Nicole Raach came to the event because it is fun and important to support children.

Mallory Repreza, 11, sings to the audience at the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley “The Big Easy” gala and auction at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, Saturday, May 31, 2025. Kamryn Martell/The Signal

“I think it’s important to invest in our children because it’s going to invest in our future community and success of community in the future,” Raach said.

Raach has a 7-year-old son, Theo, and said she did not consider the club as an option but now is thinking it would be since she has learned so much from the event.