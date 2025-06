A 1-acre brush fire erupted at the intersection of Placerita Canyon Road and Sierra Highway in Newhall Wednesday evening, according to radio dispatch traffic.

The fire, which was dubbed the Lincoln Fire, was first reported at 6:40 p.m., according to the PulsePoint app.

The fire moved uphill with light to medium fuel. No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.

Forward progress stopped at 7 p.m., according to radio traffic.