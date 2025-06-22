Brush fire reported in Castaic  

Firefighters were battling a quarter-acre brush fire that erupted in Castaic on Saturday afternoon, according to an official with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The fire was reported at 5:08 p.m. on the 32000 block of Romero Canyon Road, according to Capt. David Dantic, a spokesman with the Fire Department.

The blaze, which was dubbed the Alamo Fire, had no immediate structure threat and Dantic said no evacuations were required at the time of this story’s publication.

Circumstances regarding as to how the fire erupted were not immediately known, he added, and no additional information was available.

As of 6:10 p.m., there are no new updates, according to Dantic.

This is a developing news story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.