Castaic Lake to close two days a week beginning July 1 

Among multiple parks and facilities throughout the Greater Los Angeles area that are facing changes, the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, effective June 30, due to a recent L.A. County budget cut.

According to a news release sent out by the county, the county Department of Parks and Recreation is “facing a substantial $22.2 million budget reduction. To address this significant reduction, [they] have made … decisions to continue [the] stewardship of parklands and provide core and safety-net programs that youth, families, seniors and communities depend on.”

Residents can expect reduced hours of operations, services and select programming in L.A. County regional park locations such as: Castaic, Frank G. Bonelli, Kenneth Hahn, Peter F. Schabarum, Santa Fe Dam and Whittier Narrows.

The selected regional parks and park lakes are expected to be open from Wednesday through Sunday, five days a week, when the public will be able to continue swimming, boating and fishing.

Remaining L.A. County programming will remain as scheduled throughout the county, including youth programs, summer pools and team sports.

The office of L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger had not responded to a request for comment as of this story’s publication.

The county release said that residents interested in helping keep up the parks can help in the following ways:

• Donate to the Los Angeles County Parks Foundation to support a park, program, and/or service. You can make a tax-deductible donation at www.lacpf.org.

• Volunteer as a coach, docent, or offer your talents to support youth, family and senior programs, by contacting [email protected].

• Care for L.A. County parks by leaving no trace behind and picking up after yourselves when visiting a park.