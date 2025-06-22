Celebrate the 4th of July 

Fourth of July 2025 will be a great day to celebrate our nation’s 249th birthday. It’s time to celebrate the founding of our country with a parade, a backyard BBQ, music, fireworks and flag waving!

The following is the day’s events.

6:30-9:30 a.m. Pancake Breakfast

24200 Main St., Newhall 91321

Santa Clarita Valley Rotary Club’s annual fundraising pancake breakfast offers guests tasty pancakes, sausage, juice and cowboy coffee.

7:15 a.m. The 41st Annual Independence Day Classic

Newhall Memorial Park, 24933 Newhall Ave.,

Info id5k.scrunners.org/

Join the Santa Clarita Valley’s oldest and largest running event, the Independence Day Classic. Races include the 5K, Masters Walk and Kid K.

Online registration is available through Monday, July 2. Proceeds benefit the seven Santa Clarita Valley high school cross-country programs and other local non-profits. The Santa Clarita Food Pantry will be collecting non-perishable food donations at both the packet pickup on July 3rd and on race day July 4th! Donations gladly welcome!

Join in the Independence Day Classic that supports local high school track teams and the Food Pantry. PHOTO BY KATHERINE QUEZADA / THE SIGNAL

Kids K starts at 7:15 a.m.

5K Race starts at 7:30 a.m.

Masters Walk (1 mile) starts at 7:35 a.m.

9 a.m. Fourth of July Parade

Friday, July 4, 9 a.m., Old Town Newhall

Info SCVParade.com

The Santa Clarita Valley is lucky to have an established, popular Fourth of July Parade held annually in downtown Newhall.

This year’s event, themed “Home is Where the Hart is…Welcome Hart Park!,” honors not only our nation’s independence but also the officially welcoming of William S. Hart Park as the city’s 40th park.

The parade starts at the Newhall roundabout, traveling north on Main Street, west on Lyons Avenue onto Orchard Village Road and concluding on Dalbey Drive at Avenida Ignacio.

Fireworks

Because of the danger of high fire potential, it is best to leave the fireworks on the shelf and let the professionals handle the pyrotechnics. All personal fireworks, including the “safe and sane” variety, are illegal in the Santa Clarita Valley.

9 p.m. Stevenson Ranch Fourth of July Celebration

Richard Rioux Park, 26233 Faulkner Dr., 91381

This Fourth of July celebration and fireworks show will offer a special community celebration for the residents of Stevenson Ranch. The park will open at 6 p.m. and the fireworks display will begin around 9 p.m. The event features entertainment and food trucks. Bring your own chairs, blankets and picnic baskets.

9:15 p.m. The Spirit of America Fireworks Show

Valencia Town Center

Join the City of Santa Clarita for the annual Fourth of July Fireworks Show! Close out Independence Day with a brilliant firework show over at the Valencia Town Center.

9:15 p.m. Six Flags Magic Mountain Fireworks Show

Info www.sixflags.com/magicmountain/events/july-celebration

The park will have fireworks displays from July 4 through the 6th. On the 4th, you may be able to see both the city and amusement park’s displays at the same time.

If you are inside the park, the best view is from the Full Throttle Plaza, DC Universe and Main Gate Plaza. The park is also offering a special VIP fireworks viewing that includes reserved viewing, two bites from Max’d Out Mac & Screaming Spuds and unlimited drinks at the Coca-Cola® refill station.