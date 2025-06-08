COC’s 56th commencement ceremony graduates over 2,000 students 

A sea of people filled the bleachers at the College of the Canyons stadium on Friday evening.

Many held balloons, bouquets of flowers, and even large posters of their loved ones, signifying their adoration for their graduates.

College of the Canyons welcomed guests to its 56th annual commencement ceremony, celebrating more than 2,100 students receiving diplomas across 106 different majors.

This year’s ceremony was held in the Cougar Stadium for the first time, representing the growth and success of not only the students but the educational institution itself, the only community college in the Santa Clarita Valley.

COC graduate Sanjana Sudhir stands with Board of Trustees member Sharlene Johnson during the COC commencement ceremony on Friday, June 6, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Those who eagerly anticipated to walk across the stage signifying the completion of their degrees were business, psychology, economics, and behavioral sciences majors among many others, David C. Andrus, COC’s interim superintendent and president, said during his welcome remarks.

“I look at graduation day as the best day of the academic year, not because summer vacation begins tomorrow, [but] because of what it signifies,” Andrus said. “Today is a finishing, the final act of ceremony and celebration that has been years in the making.”

“For most of us, working in education and academia is a calling, a passion, and a deeply fulfilling and rewarding career and life, because we are paying it forward to you,” he added.

Among the graduating class of 2025 were 33 international students, 62 veterans, and 100 student athletes, Andrus added.

Valedictorian student speaker Do Lee gives her speech during the COC commencement ceremony at Cougar Stadium on Friday, June 6, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

This year’s valedictorian was Do Lee, an international student from South Korea. After graduating high school, she came to the United States to pursue her higher education.

Not only did she learn to navigate her college life independently with no family in the country, but also her academic success earned her a spot as a transfer student to the University of California, Berkeley, where she plans to major in statistics and data science.

As she delivered her speech, Lee recalled a memory when she first came to the United Stated, not knowing how to communicate due to the language barrier.

College of the Canyons graduates walk to “Pomp and Circumstance” at Couger Stadium during the COC commencement ceremony on Friday, June 6, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“I didn’t wake up one day learning English, but each day with every awkward conversation, every mistake I made,” she realized she slowly grew better and better, Lee said, and it “wasn’t a dramatic transformation that happened overnight,” it was quiet and steady.

This personal experience helped change her perception about growth and served as advice she wanted to give to her peers, who sat before her draped in navy blue caps and gowns with cords and sashes.

“If you keep taking those five steps forward, you will grow slowly and steadily, maybe without even noticing,” Lee said. “Next time when you think you haven’t accomplished anything, take a moment to look, all the quiet steps we took, the small victories and the strength we built without noticing.”

Keynote Speaker Chris Schauble speaks to the students during the COC commencement ceremony at Cougar Stadium on Friday, June 6, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Chris Schauble, a KTLA news anchor, was this year’s keynote speaker and didn’t just congratulate the graduates and their families, but also gave them a reality check.

“Congrats on doing the hard thing. It’s doesn’t quite get easier, it just shifts into other kinds of stuff that’s hard,” he said, and told a brief summary of the trials and tribulations he endured growing up, moving to different states, and navigating his career and personal life.

Despite those challenges, Schauble’s life has been filled with meaningful connections, hope, and passion, he said.

“That’s what I want for you, is to have a journey full of love, hope, and passion. Whatever you choose to do, do it because you love what you do. That is my message to you as you graduate, as you go on to do more hard things, and have a very successful life.”