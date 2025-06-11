Comment period ends Thursday for new bike park 

The comment period ends Thursday for any environmental concerns on Santa Clarita’s plans for a 380-acre bike park north of Copper Hill Drive in Saugus called the Haskell Canyon Bike Park Project.

An initial study submitted last month gives a July-to-December timeline for completion, which would add 15 miles of trails interspersed through two “programming areas”: the Haskell Bike Park Core and the Blue Cloud Trailhead.

Biking enthusiasts expressed support for the project Wednesday ahead of the deadline, with Nina Moskol, president of the Santa Clarita Valley Bicycle Coalition, excited to hear the project was “on track,” so to speak.

“The bike coalition was aware that the city wanted to encourage another bike park up in Haskell Canyon, creating another area that was favorable for off-road bicycling and trail-riding and skill-learning,” she said in a phone interview. “We feel like it’s in a good location, where people will have an opportunity to ride in the mountainous foothills and lots of other mountain bike-accessible areas.”

There has not been any formal public discussion or meeting on the plan, said Amber Rodriguez, administrative analyst for the city. She said the public will have a chance to comment on the project when it’s brought before the Santa Clarita City Council.

Planned site for the Haskell Canyon Bike Park project at the end of Blue Cloud Road in the Haskell Canyon Open Space will be on the eastside of the Cesar Millan’s Dog Psychology Center, June 11, 2025. Maya Morales/The Signal

Location, setting

The more than a dozen miles of trails and the connectivity would be especially helpful in the Saugus side of town, Moskol added.

The proposed site is bounded by the Angeles National Forest to the north, Haskell Open Space, residential uses and Copper Hill Drive to the south; open space, Cesar Milan’s Dog Psychology Center and the Blue Cloud Movie Ranch to the east; and open space, a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power transmission corridor and Pettinger Canyon Road/Forest Route 4N28 to the west.

It’s also just a short, dusty drive down the unpaved Blue Cloud Ranch Road from the Santa Clarita Archery Center.

Santa Clarita Councilman Jason Gibbs said the project has the potential to be a great regional draw for the city and provide a number of other options for cyclists.

The new bike park will add to the city’s reputation as “the go-to place in the region for mountain biking,” he said, with avenues for professional riders, enthusiasts or learners.

“Our valley is a beloved location for outdoor enthusiasts,” Gibbs said Wednesday via text message. “With more than 13,000 acres of open space, almost 40 parks, miles of off-street trails and paseos — plus the Bike Park of Santa Clarita, there are so many places to explore.”

Park features

Santa Clarita awarded the design of the park to Avid Trails in 2023 for approximately $429,000. The details in the study indicate an intention to cater to all skill levels.

That includes: approximately 3.7 miles of perimeter and climbing trails (beginner and intermediate); approximately 5.5 miles of downhill bike trails (beginner, intermediate, expert and pro); and approximately 5 miles of multiuse trails (beginner, intermediate and expert).

The proposed trail widths range from 4 to 6 feet wide, and there also would be maintenance for approximately 1.6 miles of existing multi-use trails, according to the city’s report.

The project would operate from dawn to dusk daily, and no motorized bikes would be allowed, with the exception of pedal-assist electric bikes.

On weekdays, the park would have a maximum of 80 visitors and 20 vehicles.

The proposed “Haskell Core” would be located on the western portion of the park. An existing access road there would lead to a proposed parking lot with approximately 40 spaces, a turnaround and spots for up to four food trucks, per the study.

It also mentions space for visitors the city hopes to draw there: The Haskell Canyon portion on the west side of the site would have spectator areas; parking for 40; an event plaza with picnic tables; beginner, intermediate and advanced pump tracks; a dual slalom course; progressive jump lines; and a progressive skills area.

The Blue Cloud Trailhead would include an unstructured parking area, and also space for potential future landscape restoration and a multiuse trailhead. Amenities there include a restroom, a bike-repair station and the “Saddle Trail Hub,” which is a meeting space for riders with a shade structure.

The state-mandated report indicates construction activity is anticipated to start in July and end in December.

The city of Santa Clarita’s initial study/mitigated negative declaration for the Haskell Canyon Bike Park Project is available here: bit.ly/3Tp5NA8.