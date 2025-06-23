County ID’s woman killed in train collision 

Officials with the L.A. County Medical Examiner have released the identity of the 47-year-old woman who died after being struck by a Metrolink commuter train in Canyon Country on Friday.

Holly Roehn, 47, was the person who died after being struck by a Metrolink train along Soledad Canyon Road.

Medical Examiner officials determined that Roehn’s death was a suicide.

According to Capt. David Dantic with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 5:27 p.m. and cleared the call at 5:45 p.m.

Roehn was known locally as a volunteer for the Salvation Army.

“She was just a very kind, giving person. She came to our food pantry that we have at the Salvation Army and had become a client in need of assistance and then wanted to give back,” said Rebecca Berens, program coordinator for The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps. “We would take a walk every week with her little dog Rusty, and you know, chat about life and, you know, we enjoyed our time together … I’m really going to miss her.”