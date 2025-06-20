Deputies investigating UPS truck robbery 

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are investigating reports that a UPS delivery truck was robbed at The Promenade in Valencia on Friday afternoon.

At approximately 1 p.m. deputies received a call of a person witnessing two men get into a physical altercation with a UPS driver near the Olive Garden on the 27000 block of McBean Parkway in Valencia, said Watch Deputy Villalobos, a spokeswoman with the station who declined to provide her first name.

The two men, who were described to be in their mid-20s with one of them wearing a facemask, also took items from the delivery truck following the altercation, according to radio dispatch traffic and Villalobos.

Station officials requested an aerial unit to search for the suspect vehicle used to flee the scene, described as a grey sedan, Villalobos said, but none were available at the time.

At the time of this story’s publication, deputies were still at the scene investigating the incident and gathering information, Villalobos said.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.