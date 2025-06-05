Father reports stabbing by son 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials confirmed Thursday they’re investigating an assault reported in the 23000 block of Drayton Street in Saugus.

A father called 911 to report his adult son had attacked him, according to Deputy Nicholas Hoslet of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, who confirmed the call came in at 2:44 a.m.

“A male adult attempted to stab him with a shiny metal object,” Hoslet said, adding the report indicates, “The informant was stabbed and hit with the unknown object, but it occurred two hours prior to him initially calling for us to respond.”

The L.A. County Fire Department notes indicate that firefighters were at the scene of the stabbing within about six minutes of the call and were asked to stand by until deputies cleared the scene.

The Fire Department’s records indicate personnel left the scene 10 minutes later without any report of a patient being treated or taken to the hospital.

The suspect had already left the area, according to Hoslet, who said the incident is now part of an active investigation, and there was no further information to be released.

No arrest had been made as of the publication of this story.