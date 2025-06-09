Fire breaks out in industrial center

By Kamryn Martell and Maya Morales

Signal Staff Writers

A fire broke out at a commercial property on Huntington Lane and Avenue Stanford on Monday afternoon, according to Saadullah Sheikh, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched at 2:37 p.m. to the initial call of a structure fire, Sheikh said. They arrived on the scene at 2:43 p.m., he added.

There was at least one transport for smoke inhalation at 3:02 p.m., Sheikh said.

According to observations on the scene, at least 20 people wearing T-shirts that read “Monster City Studios” were outside standing away from firefighters, looking disappointed at a charred free-standing structure that appeared to be a part of their production.

A man at the scene sporting one of the shirts, who did not wish to identify himself, said he could not speak on what happened because of a nondisclosure agreement, but the fire was outside of the studios and was a prop that was going to be used for a promotion.

The same man was seen gathering the workers and sent them home for the rest of the day, stating that there are setbacks in work, but they will keep moving forward.

Firefighters knocked it down at 3:07 p.m., according to Sheikh.