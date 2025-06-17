Firefighters battle brush fire near Piru

Ventura County firefighters responded to a brush fire near the Santa Clara River across from Piru on Monday evening, according to the official Ventura County Fire Department PIO account on X.

The blaze, dubbed the Howe Fire, was first reported at approximately 6:25 p.m. according to the Watch Duty app. Initially reported as being 4 acres, it has since grown to 38.3 acres as of approximately 7:45 p.m. The VCFD PIO account reported that ground and aerial firefighters were making good progress against the fire. Evacuation orders and warnings were issued for the surrounding area, information for which can be found here: tinyurl.com/49h9swj4.

Forward progress was halted at approximately 9:10 p.m., according to Watch Duty.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.