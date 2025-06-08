Firefighters quickly extinguish small brush fire in Canyon Country 

L.A. County firefighters quickly extinguished a small brush fire that broke out near Canyon Country Park on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were dispatched at 12:59 p.m. for a report of a brush fire at the 17600 block of Soledad Canyon Road and arrived at 1:02 p.m., according to L.A. County Fire Department Public Information Officer Fred Fielding.

According to radio dispatch traffic, when the first engine arrived at the scene, firefighters reported that the fire was one-eighth of an acre in light fuel and had the potential to grow to half of an acre.

Fielding said there were no structures reported to be threatened, and no injuries were reported.

He added that forward progress was stopped at 1:10 p.m. and the fire burned less than a quarter of an acre.