Fragile Iran-Israel ceasefire back in effect after pressure from Trump 

Compiled from news service reports.

Speaking to reporters before leaving for the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, President Donald Trump said both Israel and Iran had violated the ceasefire — and he later posted on social media that both nations had subsequently agreed to abide by the cease-fire agreement.

Trump scolded both Iran and Israel for early violations of the truce that he had announced but directed particularly stinging criticism at Israel over the scale of its strikes, telling it to cease the attacks.

“These guys have got to calm down … I didn’t like plenty of things I saw yesterday. I didn’t like the fact that Israel unloaded right after we made the deal. They didn’t have to unload, and I didn’t like the fact that the retaliation was very strong,” the president said. “Israel unloaded a lot, and now I hear Israel just went out because they felt it was violated by one rocket that didn’t land anywhere.”

“We have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know” what they’re trying to do, he told reporters before heading to the NATO Summit. “I’m not happy with them. I’m not happy with Iran either, but I’m really unhappy with Israel going out this morning.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that his country’s military “refrained from additional attacks” targeting Iran after a phone call with Trump.

Trump on Monday night announced a cease-fire between Iran and Israel after 12 days of strikes, and after the United States launched airstrikes of its own on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

In a thread on social media platform X, Netanyahu’s office wrote that a ceasefire between his country and Iran “was set for 07:00 this morning.”

“At 03:00, Israel forcefully attacked in the heart of Tehran, struck regime targets and eliminated hundreds of Basij and Iranian security forces personnel,” he said.

“Shortly before the ceasefire was due to take effect, Iran launched a barrage of missiles, one of which took the lives of four of our citizens in Be’er Sheva. The ceasefire took effect at 07:00,” his office said.

Minutes later, Iran launched one missile at Israel, and two or three missiles were launched three hours later, the office added. The missiles either did no damage or were intercepted, while Israel moved to destroy a radar installation near Tehran, it said.

“Pursuant to the conversation between President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu, Israel has refrained from additional attacks,” Netanyahu’s office said, adding that Trump had “expressed his great appreciation for Israel, which achieved all of its objectives for the war, as well as his confidence in the stability of the ceasefire.”

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said later on Tuesday that Tehran would not violate the ceasefire unless Israel did so, and that it was prepared to return to the negotiating table, without elaborating, according to state-run Tasnim News Agency.

Earlier, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to warn Israel to end its strikes.

“Israel, do not drop those bombs. If you do it is a major violation,” Trump wrote on the platform in all caps. “Bring your pilots home, now!”

Israel launched the surprise air war on June 13, hitting Iranian nuclear sites where it said Iran was trying to develop an atomic bomb and killing top military commanders in what may be the worst blow to the Iranian regime since the Iran-Iraq War that lasted throughout the 1980s.

Iran says its uranium enrichment program is for peaceful purposes and denies trying to build nuclear weapons. However, both the United States and Israel have long said that Iran is trying to build atomic weapons.

Since the start of the conflict, Trump has said repeatedly that Iran cannot gain possession of a nuclear weapon and that U.S. strikes on Saturday were meant to prevent the regime from achieving that goal.

Israel Defense Forces: ‘We Must Keep Our Feet on the Ground’

As the ceasefire with Iran begins, Eyal Zamir, chief of the general staff of the Israel Defense Forces, said that while Israeli forces successfully set Iran’s nuclear program back years, he believed that “the campaign against Iran is not over.”

“The IDF performed at its best — the Intelligence Directorate delivered unprecedented intelligence achievements,” he said after taking a situational assessment with members of the general staff.

“IAF pilots operated with courage, while putting their lives at risk, thousands of kilometers from Israeli territory and struck and destroyed military targets. The Aerial Defense Array and communication units operated with their unique operational capabilities to protect the home front.

“Despite the phenomenal achievement — we must keep our feet on the ground,” he added. “Many challenges still lie ahead”

He also said that Israel’s focus will now shift back to Gaza, dismantling Hamas, and bringing all the hostages home.

UN Nuclear Watchdog Chief Urges Agency Return to Work in Iran

Rafael Grossi, the chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency, on Tuesday sent a letter to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi pushing for his agency to be allowed to resume work in Iran.

Grossi said he was ready to meet with Araghchi, saying in a statement published by the agency, “Resuming cooperation with the IAEA is key to a successful diplomatic agreement to finally resolve the dispute over Iran’s nuclear activities.”

The statement said the group’s inspectors have “remained in Iran throughout the conflict and are ready to start working as soon as possible, going back to the country’s nuclear sites and verifying the inventories of nuclear material — including more than 400 kg of uranium enriched to 60 [percent] — which they last verified a few days before the Israeli air strikes began on 13 June.”

Trump Thanks Jeb Bush for Support on Iran

Trump thanked former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush for supporting America’s military action in Iran.

“President Trump’s decision to neutralize Iran’s regime’s nuclear program is a watershed moment,” Bush said in a social media post shared by Trump. “It reasserts U.S. strength, restores deterrence, and sends an unmistakable message to rogue regimes: the era of impunity is over.”

Bush serves as chairman for the New York City-based nonprofit United Against Nuclear Iran, through which he also offered his support of the military action, on Sunday.

Trump said the comments were “very much appreciated.” The pair have historically traded public jabs on issues ranging from the political to the personal.

US Official: Iran Still Presents Threat to America

Vice Admiral Brad Cooper told lawmakers Tuesday that Iran still has “significant tactical capability,” even after the destructive strikes on three of its nuclear sites over the weekend by American B-2 Spirit stealth bombers.

Iran displayed that capability with its limited retaliatory missile strike on an American military base in Qatar on Monday, Cooper said.

When asked if Iran still presents a threat to U.S. military personnel and Americans worldwide, he said, “They do.”

Cooper made the comments at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing considering his nomination for the position of commander of Central Command, where he currently serves as deputy commander.

Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies before the Appropriations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 23, 2025. Photo by Madalina Kilroy.

Bondi Says DOJ on ‘High Alert’ Over Concerns About Iranian Sleeper Cells

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi says the Department of Justice is on “high alert” following U.S. airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear program over the weekend.

Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, during a House Appropriations Committee meeting on Monday, asked Bondi about the number of Iranian nationals who may have entered the United States illegally.

“Over 1,000 have entered our country, and I can tell you we are on high alert and everyone is looking at that very closely,” Bondi said.

The attorney general suggested the FBI is on guard against possible Iranian sleeper cells located inside the United States, connecting those cells with Iranian nationals who entered the United States across the U.S.-Mexico border during the Biden administration.

“When the DOJ submitted their budget, the United States was a nation at peace, and now we’re a nation at war,” Gonzales said.

“I want us to, as much as we can, get ahead of it to give you the resources, the instruments that you need to go out and make sure that we’re preventing things from happening, not waiting until after the fact.”

Gonzales also suggested that proposals to cut funding to the DOJ, which encompasses the FBI, could undermine national security initiatives, noting a possible threat posed by Iran to the United States following U.S. airstrikes that targeted the country’s nuclear program.

“Those are the programs that we need more resources [for], more manpower,” the lawmaker said at one point.

Bondi also said that the DOJ is committed to “doing more with less” amid budget cuts across the DOJ and the federal government, before suggesting that Congress pass the Trump administration-backed One Big Beautiful Bill Act that is currently being considered by the Senate.

“The One Big Beautiful Bill gives us a lot of additional funding at the Department of Justice to carry out our mission,” Bondi said. “That’s where it will truly help [the] Department of Justice combat all of these issues that you brought up.”

As Ceasefire Holds, Trump Says He Doesn’t Want Regime Change in Iran

Trump said on Tuesday he’s not seeking regime change in Iran. The comments come two days after floating the possibility on social media.

“I don’t want it. I’d like to see everything calm down as quickly as possible,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One as he traveled to the NATO summit, responding to a question on whether he wants the Islamic regime to collapse. “Regime change takes chaos and ideally, we don’t want to see so much chaos, so we’ll see how it does.”

Over the weekend, he wrote on Truth Social that “if the current Iranian regime is unable to make Iran great again, why wouldn’t there be a regime change?”

On Monday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told ABC News said that “if the Iranian regime refuses to come to a peaceful, diplomatic solution — which the president is still interested in engaging in … why shouldn’t the Iranian people take away the power of this incredibly violent regime?”

In response to Trump’s comment on Truth Social, the press secretary said that Trump “was just simply raising a question” about Iran and added that “as far as our military posture, it has not been changed.”

Following the Israeli air campaign, Trump told reporters on Air Force One that Iran should be able to rebuild.

“You know, the Iranians are very good traders, very good businesspeople, and they’ve got a lot of oil. They should be fine. They should be able to rebuild and do a good job,” he said on Tuesday. “They’re never going to have nuclear, but other than that they should do a great job.”

Johnson Says US Airstrikes Did Not Violate Constitution

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told reporters on Tuesday that he believes Trump did not violate the Constitution by ordering airstrikes on Iran before getting congressional approval.

“The strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities were clearly within President Trump’s Article II powers as commander-in-chief. It shouldn’t even be in dispute,” he said at a press briefing.

“The framers of our Constitution never intended for the president to seek the approval of Congress every time he exercises his constitutional authority under Article II, as commander-in-chief.”

Johnson went on to suggest that the War Powers Act of 1973, which requires the president to notify Congress within 48 hours of committing forces to military action, is itself unconstitutional.

“Many respected constitutional experts argue that the War Powers Act is itself unconstitutional,” he said. “They think it’s a violation of the Article II powers of the commander-in-chief. I think that’s right.”

Jackson Richman, Owen Evans, T.J. Muscaro, Savannah Hulsey Pointer, Jacob Burg, Jack Phillips, Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.