Golden Valley commemorates 2025 graduates 

Madison Castillo, the Associated Student Body president of Golden Valley High School, welcomed the class of 2025, their families and their friends by highlighting the 515 graduates’ commitment to scholarship, self-improvement, and hard work.

Roars and screams rang through the stadium at College of the Canyons.

“The glimmer in (a) student’s eyes, full of hope and curiosity, will light the paths that lead them to their dreams. Those dreams will turn into goals, then those goals will turn into accomplishments,” Castillo said. “Tonight’s ceremony acts as a bridge between the end of one chapter and the beginning of a beautiful story that will create the futures ahead of them.”

Golden Valley graduating senior Madison Castillo, left, welcomed attendees alongside American Sign Language interpreter Paige Selna, left, to the Golden Valley High School commencement ceremony at College of the Canyons on Monday, June 2, 2025. Maya Morales/ The Signal

Castillo’s speech was translated in American Sign Language by Paige Selna, in Tagalog by graduate Dhafny Kryzle Sahagun and in Spanish by graduate Sebastian Villa.

Jonathan Okereke began his speech with excitement and admitted his nervousness while at the podium. He then complimented the class of 2025, saying they looked so good in black and gold.

“To be quite honest, there was a time I didn’t think I’d be standing here, ready to lead into the next stage of my life, not because of my academic ability, but because I wasn’t sure I was ready for the world to see me,” Okereke said.

Okereke said that he was a queer, Black man and he often felt like he was navigating a world that was never built with him in mind.

Golden Valley graduating senior Jonathan Okereke delivers his senior speech with advice for the Golden Valley class of 2025 during Golden Valley High School’s commencement ceremony at College of the Canyons on Monday, June 2, 2025. Maya Morales/ The Signal

“I felt out of a place, like I had to dim parts of my identity just to belong. You should never have to feel this way about ourselves in any space that you thrive in, a space that you all have a right to be,” Okereke said. “No matter who you are or what you’re fighting for. But in those moments of doubt, find light. It won’t come in big grand gestures but with something real, self-love and authenticity.”

He ended his speech with a charge for hope that each Grizzly brings their light into the next chapter of their lives.

“When you’re lost in the darkness, look for the light,” Okereke quoted from his favorite video game, “The Last of Us.”

Andrew Yoon began his speech by thanking his family, and hoped they would figure out he was speaking at his graduation.

Yoon said he did not understand why he was standing up on stage to give a speech to the class of 2025. He said he thought it would be cool, but then quickly realized the more he thought about it, the more strange it felt.

Golden Valley graduating senior Andrew Yoon delivers his senior speech during Golden Valley High School’s commencement ceremony at College of the Canyons on Monday, June 2, 2025. Maya Morales/ The Signal

“I found it weird that me, a singular student, gets to represent everyone here. I don’t know what everyone here has been through. Truthfully, I don’t even know everyone here. Some of you I’ve known since elementary school, and some of you, this might be the first time you’ve made eye contact,” Yoon said.

Yoon then snapped his class back into reality that they were here, graduating together, and had all used the same Chromebooks, sat through the same false fire alarms, and endured “the terrible, terrible combination of having an outdoor campus in the middle of a rainstorm.”

“But just know that from this, life won’t be linear. It’ll twist in unexpected turns and surprise you. Your goals will shift, your passions will evolve, and you might even wonder if you should have paid more attention in class,” Yoon said. “But eventually you’ll find something, maybe just a flicker that makes you feel alive. When you do, hold on to it.”

He ended his speech by having his class take a moment to breathe and gave them the reminder to do just that – breathe.

“Life will have you constantly chasing one thing after the next, for the middle of it all, just stop and breathe every once in a while. Slow down and take in the fresh air around you. Appreciate the small moments in life and give yourself time to notice how far you have come and to be proud of that,” Yoon said.

After the senior speakers, the Golden Valley senior choir members sang, “My Heart with You” by The Rescues, finishing with the crowd and graduates cheering.

Golden Valley principal Sal Frias addresses the graduating class during Golden Valley High School’s commencement ceremony at College of the Canyons on Monday, June 2, 2025. Maya Morales/ The Signal

Sal Frias, principal of Golden Valley High, came up to the microphone saying how much he loves this night, celebrating the 19th graduating class.

He said the class of 2025 did not have the typical start to high school, after whatever the new normal would be, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Frias listed all the academic accolades, with 84 students wearing the gold cap and gown to signify getting a 4.0 GPA or higher after their first semester of their senior year.

Graduating senior Tabitha Hance holds up her newly received diploma during Golden Valley High School’s commencement ceremony at College of the Canyons on Monday, June 2, 2025. Maya Morales/ The Signal

“That’s out of 515 students, or 16%, which matches our highest graduating (Golden Valley) class percentage ever. Thirty-one percent of the class had a 3.5 or higher GPA and 55% obtained a 3.0 GPA or higher,” Frias said.

Frias added that life does not look at anyone’s age, but offers a variety of experiences at any time, combining the world today being extremely complex, and that there is a large need for good human beings joining our communities as adults.

Michael Vierra, superintendent of the William S. Hart Union High School District, affirmed that the graduating class had met the requirements to receive their diplomas.

Graduating senior Carolina Marron shakes hands with Golden Valley principal Sal Frias after receving her diploma during Golden Valley High School’s commencement ceremony at College of the Canyons on Monday, June 2, 2025. Maya Morales/ The Signal

Following Vierra, Cherise Moore, president of the Hart district governing board, took the microphone to award the graduates their diplomas.

After all the names were called, Lily Ulloa, senior class president, said the final words of the ceremony that everyone was waiting to hear.

“Golden Valley seniors, it is that moment we’ve been waiting for … Now it’s time to please stand, Golden Valley, please move your tassels from the right to the left. And with that, you are now officially Golden Valley’s graduating class of 2025,” Ulloa said.