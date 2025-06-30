Hart district names new chief administrative officers 

News release

The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board has unanimously approved the appointment of Sal Frias as chief administrative officer of student Services and leadership support, and Carolyn Hoffman as chief administrative officer of educational services and learning support.

These positions reflect a reorganization designed to enhance and support high levels of student achievement, the district said in a news release.

“We are excited to announce Sal Frias and Carolyn Hoffman as our new Chief Administrative Officers,” Superintendent Michael Vierra said in the release. “Reflecting a recent restructuring, these positions underscore our commitment to providing every student with the resources and individualized support they need to not only meet but exceed their academic potential. We believe these strategic appointments will be instrumental in fostering an even more robust and dynamic learning environment for all.”

Sal Frias Carolyn Hoffman

Frias began his career in education as an elementary school teacher and then a high school teacher in Northern California. His administrative career began in the Antelope Valley, serving as both assistant principal and principal.

In 2002, he joined the Hart district as assistant principal at Sierra Vista Junior High School. He was also an assistant principal at Canyon and Golden Valley high schools before being named principal at Golden Valley, where he has served in that role for 17 years including four successful Western Association of Schools and Colleges accreditations and supporting countless successful programs and supporting thousands of students, the release said.

Frias has received numerous awards and recognitions throughout his career, including Association of California School Administrators Secondary Principal Award (twice), and ACSA Secondary CTE Principal Award. He holds a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts from Chico State University and a master’s degree in educational administration from California State University, San Bernardino.

Hoffman began her career in education as an English teacher in the private school setting in 1991. In 2000, she joined the Hart district as an instructor at Golden Oak Adult School, later moving to Golden Valley High School as a teacher of English, English language development and Advancement Via Individual Determination, or AVID.

In 2008 she transitioned to assistant principal at Golden Valley and then principal at Sierra Vista Junior High School in 2014. Since 2021, she has served as the district director of career and college readiness and multi-tiered systems of support, overseeing over $8 million in state and federal programs, guiding 28-plus career-technical education pathways, and leading initiatives to increase college and career access for all students.

Hoffman has received numerous awards and recognitions throughout her career, including Teacher of the Year at both Golden Valley and Golden Oak, the ACSA Secondary Co-Administrator Award, and ACSA Middle School Principal Recognition, the release said. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Loyola Marymount University, a master’s degree in Educational Administration from California State University, Bakersfield, and a doctorate in education from the University of La Verne, where she also serves as an adjunct professor.

Both will officially begin their new roles on Tuesday.