Have you been here? Cool Places to Visit in California

The breathtaking diversity of California is on full display at these unusual and special locations. Plan your summer adventure by discovering a few of these unique “hidden gems.”

Unique Stays

Mendocino County offers some of the most unique accommodations in Northern California.

Mendocino Stone Ranch

43265 Fish Rock Road, Gualala 95445

Info www.stoneranchmendo.com

Stay in a yurt at a 50-acre outdoor stone art gallery at the Mendocino Stone Ranch and explore more than 30 stone art installations. The unique pieces have been created by stone masons from around the world and are linked by trails throughout 30 walkable acres of beautiful redwood forest.

The Stanford Inn by the Sea

44850 Comptche Ukiah Rd., Mendocino 95460

Info stanfordinn.com

The Stanford Inn Historic Farm and Eco-Resort offers a holistic experience that combines luxury, sustainability, wellness and natural beauty. It also offers the Ravens Restaurant, a pet-friendly environment and outdoor activities and adventures.

Bigfoot Sightings

Willow Creek China Flat Museum

38949 Highway 299, Willow Creek 95573

Info thebigfootmuseum.com

The Willow Creek China Flat Museum is home to the original 1967 sighting that was caught on film by Patterson-Grimlin. See casts of the impressive 16-inch footprints and many original photos and artifacts. Located in the Bigfoot capital of the world, the museum is home to some of the most sought-after Bigfoot casts.

The museum offers its most recent find from the local Bigfoot Wilderness Research team that cast a bigfoot print the weekend of May 18, 2024 in the mountains near Orleans. They previously cast a trackway in the snow last year in the same general area.

Natural Wonders

California seems to have more than its fair share of natural wonders. There are many amazing places you’ve never seen.

Column of the Giants

Stanislaus National Forest, 19777 Greenley Rd.,

Sonora 95370

Info bit.ly/4jq6MLk

The Columns of the Giants is a geologic site that features hexagonal basalt rock formations created by lava from volcanoes more than a 100,000 years ago. There is an easy trail, only a quarter-mile long that takes you to the Column of the Giants in about 15 minutes. Interpretive signs give you information about this area.

Old Faithful Geyser of California

1299 Tubbs Lane, Calistoga, 94515

Info www.calistogaspa.com/things-to-do/old-faithful-geyser

California’s Old Faithful is located near the town of Calistoga. It’s not as powerful as Yellowstone’s, but it is faithful, erupting every 10 to 45 minutes depending on the time of year.

This part of what is now Napa Valley was a volcano that exploded in a massive eruption about 4.3 million years ago. The remains of the volcano continue to simmer gently beneath the valley today, creating geothermal features and hot springs.

Ride the Rails

Enjoy an historic railroad experience at one of several locations in California.

Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad

56001 CA-41, Fish Camp 93623

Info ymsprr.com

Travel back in time with a historic exploration of the Yosemite area. The seasonal Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad takes you back in time to the days of gold panning and logging with gorgeous rides through the Sierra National Forest.

As the name suggests, towering sugar pines dominate the landscape at this heritage railway, but this is also Giant Sequoia country:

The Logger Steam Train travels along the old Madera Company railbed, resurrecting the rough-and-tumble spirit of early California. Vintage Shay steam engines lead a line of passenger cars through the Sierra National Forest for a one-hour scenic ride that includes a short stop at Lewis Creek Canyon. Moonlight excursions on the Logger are popular, featuring a BBQ dinner and a campfire singalong or Western melodrama at Lewis Creek.

Roaring Camp Railroads

5401 Graham Hill Rd., Felton 95018

Info roaringcamp.com

History comes alive at this re-created Old West camp in the Santa Cruz Mountains, where visitors can pan for gold, witness blacksmithing and banjo playing and a chance to climb aboard two heritage railways for up-close encounters with ancient redwoods.

Ride the Redwood Forest Steam Train as it chugs up switchbacks as it ascends one of the steepest railway grades in the West. Elevated trestles provide a canopy-level view of the coast redwoods. At the Bear Mountain summit, conductors lead a short stroll through a grove of giants before making the descent to the depot.

The Santa Cruz Beach Train follows the old “Picnic Line,” which brought turn-of-the-century pleasure seekers to the big trees and the beach. The tracks curve past the old-

growth groves at Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park. Disembark at Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk for funnel cakes and roller coasters before making the hour-long return.